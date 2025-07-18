Trump's Deregulation Drive: Exemptions for Industries on Environmental Norms

In a sweeping move to support industrial growth, President Donald Trump has announced a two-year regulatory relief package aimed at coal-fired power plants, chemical manufacturers, and other polluting industries. The rollback seeks to dismantle Biden-era regulations viewed as restrictive.

The White House explained that the proclamations, issued late Thursday, are intended to ensure that these critical industries continue to operate without incurring exorbitant costs, thereby supporting national security. The focus is on reverting to previous Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) standards.

However, the decision has drawn sharp criticism from environmental groups. They argue that these exemptions, which include allowing regulated companies to apply for a presidential exemption under the Clean Air Act, could lead to significant public health risks due to increased toxic emissions.