Trump's Deregulation Drive: Exemptions for Industries on Environmental Norms
President Donald Trump has introduced two years of regulatory relief for coal, chemical, and other industries by rolling back Biden-era environmental regulations. These measures are meant to ensure national security and reduce operational costs for critical industries, although environmental advocates have voiced concerns on potential health impacts.
- Country:
- United States
In a sweeping move to support industrial growth, President Donald Trump has announced a two-year regulatory relief package aimed at coal-fired power plants, chemical manufacturers, and other polluting industries. The rollback seeks to dismantle Biden-era regulations viewed as restrictive.
The White House explained that the proclamations, issued late Thursday, are intended to ensure that these critical industries continue to operate without incurring exorbitant costs, thereby supporting national security. The focus is on reverting to previous Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) standards.
However, the decision has drawn sharp criticism from environmental groups. They argue that these exemptions, which include allowing regulated companies to apply for a presidential exemption under the Clean Air Act, could lead to significant public health risks due to increased toxic emissions.
