Left Menu

Trump's Deregulation Drive: Exemptions for Industries on Environmental Norms

President Donald Trump has introduced two years of regulatory relief for coal, chemical, and other industries by rolling back Biden-era environmental regulations. These measures are meant to ensure national security and reduce operational costs for critical industries, although environmental advocates have voiced concerns on potential health impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-07-2025 06:15 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 06:15 IST
Trump's Deregulation Drive: Exemptions for Industries on Environmental Norms
Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a sweeping move to support industrial growth, President Donald Trump has announced a two-year regulatory relief package aimed at coal-fired power plants, chemical manufacturers, and other polluting industries. The rollback seeks to dismantle Biden-era regulations viewed as restrictive.

The White House explained that the proclamations, issued late Thursday, are intended to ensure that these critical industries continue to operate without incurring exorbitant costs, thereby supporting national security. The focus is on reverting to previous Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) standards.

However, the decision has drawn sharp criticism from environmental groups. They argue that these exemptions, which include allowing regulated companies to apply for a presidential exemption under the Clean Air Act, could lead to significant public health risks due to increased toxic emissions.

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025