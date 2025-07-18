Left Menu

Judge Dismisses FBI Agents' Lawsuit Against Naming in Capitol Attack Probe

A judge dismissed lawsuits by FBI agents to stop the Trump administration from disclosing their names in the January 6 investigation. Agents feared being identified and harmed, but the judge found the claims speculative. The Justice Department is reviewing its actions but has no immediate plan to name agents.

18-07-2025
A federal judge has dismissed lawsuits filed by FBI agents aiming to prevent the Trump administration from identifying those involved in the January 6 Capitol riot investigation. U.S. District Judge Jia Cobb deemed the risk of exposure "too speculative" to warrant legal action.

The FBI Agents Association expressed disappointment in the ruling, emphasizing their ongoing commitment to protecting agents involved in the high-profile investigation. The Justice Department is conducting an internal review of the probe but maintains it has no immediate intention to release the names of agents.

The legal tension underscores the friction within the department over handling investigations criticized by former President Trump. Despite concerns over personal safety and constitutional rights, Justice Department lawyers contend there is insufficient evidence to suggest agents' identities are in immediate danger of disclosure.

