Major Arms Cache Discovered in Arunachal Pradesh

Security forces uncovered a significant cache of arms and ammunition during a recent search operation in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district, a defence official reported on Friday.

Responding to intelligence, the Assam Rifles unit under Spear Corps, conducted the search, seizing six arms along the Miao-Vijoynagar axis, according to Defence PRO Lt Col Mahendra Rawat.

The operation utilized specialized teams, cutting-edge technology, and tracker dogs. Authorities are currently investigating to trace the origins and intended use of the confiscated weapons, the official confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)