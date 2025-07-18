Left Menu

Major Arms Cache Discovered in Arunachal Pradesh

A significant weapons cache has been uncovered by security forces in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district. Acting on intelligence, Assam Rifles launched a search operation, deploying specialized teams and technology, and seized six arms along the Miao-Vijoynagar axis. An investigation is ongoing to determine the source and purpose.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 18-07-2025 10:50 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 10:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces uncovered a significant cache of arms and ammunition during a recent search operation in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district, a defence official reported on Friday.

Responding to intelligence, the Assam Rifles unit under Spear Corps, conducted the search, seizing six arms along the Miao-Vijoynagar axis, according to Defence PRO Lt Col Mahendra Rawat.

The operation utilized specialized teams, cutting-edge technology, and tracker dogs. Authorities are currently investigating to trace the origins and intended use of the confiscated weapons, the official confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

