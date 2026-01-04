Operation Nightfall: US Captures Venezuelan Leader Maduro

In a bold and unprecedented move, the deposed Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro was extradited to the United States following a daring nighttime military raid led by US forces. The operation, praised by President Trump, aims to capitalize on Venezuela's leadership void and access its abundant oil reserves.

Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were whisked from Caracas under the cover of darkness. This decisive action has intensified the Trump administration's pressure campaign to remove the autocratic leader, drawing parallels to past US military involvements and sparking debates over its legality and intentions.

The unfolding events have sparked controversy and international debate, with some lauding the capture and others questioning its legal underpinnings. The lack of congressional approval has drawn ire from various quarters, while Venezuelan officials and allies decry the operation as an imperialist move by the US.

(With inputs from agencies.)