Tragedy Strikes: Sigachi Industries Pharma Plant Explosion Claims 46 Lives

The Sigachi Industries' pharma plant explosion in Telangana's Sangareddy district has claimed another life, bringing the death toll to 46, according to a senior police official on Friday.

The individual, who was injured in the June 30 explosion, passed away on Thursday, as confirmed by District Superintendent of Police Paritosh Pankaj to PTI.

Currently, eight injured individuals are receiving treatment in various hospitals, with eight others still missing. The district administration has already submitted a report to the state government for further action regarding the missing persons.

