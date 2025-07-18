Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Sigachi Industries Pharma Plant Explosion Claims 46 Lives

The death toll from a Sigachi Industries pharma plant explosion in Telangana's Sangareddy district has risen to 46. A recently deceased person was undergoing hospital treatment following the June 30 incident. Eight remain missing while others are receiving treatment. Authorities have reported to the state government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-07-2025 12:16 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 12:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Sigachi Industries' pharma plant explosion in Telangana's Sangareddy district has claimed another life, bringing the death toll to 46, according to a senior police official on Friday.

The individual, who was injured in the June 30 explosion, passed away on Thursday, as confirmed by District Superintendent of Police Paritosh Pankaj to PTI.

Currently, eight injured individuals are receiving treatment in various hospitals, with eight others still missing. The district administration has already submitted a report to the state government for further action regarding the missing persons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

