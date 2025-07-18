UN Condemns Civilian Killings as Sudan Conflict Escalates in Kordofan Region

The United Nations has strongly condemned the escalating violence and increasing civilian casualties in Sudan’s conflict-ravaged Kordofan region, as verified reports reveal dozens of civilians have been killed by both the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in recent days. The violence is part of the broader war that has gripped the country since April 2023, leading to a worsening humanitarian crisis and deepening regional instability.

Verified Civilian Deaths and Unverified Toll

According to the UN Human Rights Office, at least 60 civilians have been confirmed dead in North Kordofan’s Bara locality since 10 July, following targeted operations by the RSF. However, local civil society organizations estimate the death toll may be significantly higher, with up to 300 civilians possibly killed during the same period, suggesting that the full extent of atrocities remains unknown due to limited access and disrupted communication in the region.

Simultaneously, airstrikes conducted by the SAF in West Kordofan from 10 to 14 July reportedly killed 23 civilians and wounded more than 30 others. On 17 July, an airstrike on Bara locality killed 11 members of a single family, deepening fears of indiscriminate attacks and lack of adherence to international humanitarian law by both sides.

UN High Commissioner Decries Disregard for Civilian Lives

Volker Türk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, voiced strong condemnation of the latest developments, saying:

“It is distressing that more than two years since the conflict began, parties to the conflict in Sudan continue to demonstrate callous disregard for civilians’ lives and safety.”

Türk emphasized the urgent need to curb military escalations in North Kordofan, West Kordofan, and North Darfur, particularly amid growing concerns that the RSF is mobilizing for an offensive on El Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan. The city, which holds strategic and logistical significance, has already suffered from disruptions in aid, fuel, and food supplies due to sieges and roadblocks.

Growing Threat in El Fasher and Humanitarian Concerns

The UN also expressed alarm over recent RSF assaults on El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, where ground attacks on 11 and 12 July reportedly resulted in additional civilian casualties. El Fasher has been a flashpoint in the ongoing war, with civilians trapped and medical and humanitarian facilities overwhelmed or targeted in attacks.

The High Commissioner warned that renewed hostilities in both Kordofan and Darfur could lead to a catastrophic expansion of violence:

“An escalation of hostilities in North Darfur and Kordofan will only further aggravate the already severe risks to civilians and the dire humanitarian situation in a conflict that has already wrought untold suffering on the Sudanese people.”

Call for International Action and Legal Accountability

Türk urged international actors with influence to take immediate steps to prevent further bloodshed. He called on both warring factions to respect international humanitarian and human rights law, particularly the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, such as homes, markets, hospitals, and schools.

The High Commissioner also renewed his appeal for safe, sustained, and unhindered humanitarian access across Sudan, highlighting the urgent need for humanitarian pauses to allow aid deliveries. More than 25 million people across the country are in need of assistance, according to recent UN figures, with many displaced multiple times due to attacks or destroyed communities.

“All alleged violations must be fully and independently investigated and those responsible brought to justice,” Türk stressed, underscoring the need for accountability mechanisms to address atrocities committed by both parties.

Context: A War Without End

Sudan plunged into chaos in April 2023 when long-simmering tensions between the SAF and the RSF erupted into full-blown warfare. The conflict has since spread across multiple regions, including Khartoum, Darfur, Kordofan, and Blue Nile, resulting in the deaths of thousands and the displacement of over 10 million people, both internally and across neighboring countries.

The violence has been characterized by ethnic targeting, mass displacement, gender-based violence, and attacks on health facilities and refugee camps. Humanitarian organizations have repeatedly warned of famine-like conditions in several areas, with children and pregnant women among the most at risk.

Outlook

With no ceasefire in sight and both sides engaged in a deadly war of attrition, the situation in Sudan continues to deteriorate rapidly. The UN's latest condemnation signals the growing urgency for international mediation, humanitarian intervention, and robust accountability mechanisms to prevent further atrocities and protect the Sudanese population from further suffering.