Visa Fraud Scheme: Businessman and Law Enforcement Officials Indicted

In a significant legal development, an Indian-origin businessman and four US law enforcement officials have been indicted on charges of visa fraud in Louisiana. According to court documents, Chandrakant Patel and his alleged co-conspirators, including three police chiefs, were actively involved in creating false crime reports for the benefit of immigrants pursuing U visas.

The charges underscore a systematic effort to exploit the U nonimmigrant status program, designated for victims of serious crimes who have suffered abuse. Patel allegedly facilitated the process by inviting immigrants to falsely identify as victims of crimes, such as armed robbery, thereby enabling them to apply for the special visa. This service was purportedly offered for a significant financial fee, highlighting a grave misuse of the program's intent.

Patel, who owns businesses in Louisiana, was himself a U visa recipient in 2023, after an alleged armed robbery. The indictment comes as part of a broader probe by a Homeland Security task force initiated under Operation Take Back America. This operation aims to clamp down on immigration-related fraud, with a focus on preserving the integrity of special visa categories.

