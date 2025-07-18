PIL Sparks Hope for Better Compliance with Mental Healthcare Act

In a significant move, the Supreme Court has mandated the inclusion of the National Human Rights Commission in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) focused on the effective implementation of the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017. This comes amid serious allegations of rights violations involving mentally ill individuals.

During the proceedings, a bench led by Justices P S Narasimha and Atul S Chandurkar expressed concern over the treatment of individuals with mental illnesses, citing alarming instances such as the unlawful chaining of patients. The bench expressed its intent for the PIL to be possibly transferred to the NHRC for action.

The court has also directed the Centre to provide an affidavit detailing the status of relevant mental health authorities and has set a timeline for further hearings. The case underscores the urgent need for robust measures to uphold the dignity and rights of individuals with mental health conditions under the law.