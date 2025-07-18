Left Menu

Punjab's Intensive Crackdown: Over 22,000 Arrested in Drug War

The Punjab Police have arrested over 22,000 drug smugglers in a 138-day campaign against drugs. The operation, involving 180 police teams, led to the seizure of significant amounts of heroin, opium, and intoxicant pills. A dedicated cabinet subcommittee oversees the campaign's enforcement, de-addiction, and prevention strategies.

In a significant move to curb drug trafficking, over 22,000 narcotic smugglers have been apprehended by Punjab Police as part of a state-level crackdown against drugs, officials stated on Friday.

The operation, branded as the 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' campaign, saw the arrest of 113 smugglers on Thursday alone, during which law enforcement recovered 1.5 kg of heroin, 5 kg of opium, and over 31,000 intoxicant pills.

Led by Special DGP Arpit Shukla, the campaign rallied more than 1,300 personnel across 180 teams, resulting in 81 FIRs on one of the operational days. The state employs a multi-faceted approach focusing on enforcement, de-addiction, and prevention, monitored by a subcommittee spearheaded by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema.

(With inputs from agencies.)

