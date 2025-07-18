Left Menu

Calcutta High Court Acquits Trio in Sensational Murder Case

The Calcutta High Court overturned the death penalty for Surojit Deb, Lipika Poddar, and Sanjoy Biswas, acquitting them of charges related to the 2014 murder of Jayanti Deb. The court found insufficient evidence to uphold the convictions, highlighting the prosecution's failure to prove guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

The Calcutta High Court has reversed the convictions of three individuals, including Surojit Deb, who were on death row for the alleged murder of Surojit's estranged wife, Jayanti Deb, in 2014. The court declared that the evidence fell short of proving their involvement beyond reasonable doubt.

A division bench, led by Justice Debangsu Basak, ordered the immediate release of Deb, along with Lipika Poddar and Sanjoy Biswas. The court criticized the prosecution for failing to effectively prove the charges, spotlighting the scant proof connecting the accused to the crime.

The High Court's decision nullified a prior judgment by the Sealdah sessions court that had convicted and sentenced the trio to death. The defense had argued the lack of evidence, asserting their clients' innocence in the disposal of Jayanti Deb's dismembered body.

