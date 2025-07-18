Maharashtra Renames Islampur to Ishwarpur Amidst Controversy
The Maharashtra Government announced the renaming of Islampur in Sangli district to Ishwarpur on the final day of the monsoon session. The decision followed pressures from the Hindutva group Shiv Pratisthan, led by Sambhaji Bhide, who pursued the demand since 1986.
The Maharashtra Government, on Friday, declared that Islampur, located in the Sangli district, will now be known as Ishwarpur. This official announcement came on the last day of the monsoon legislative session.
The renaming decision arises following a memorandum submitted by the Hindutva organization, Shiv Pratisthan, to the Sangli collectorate demanding the change. The organization is led by Sambhaji Bhide, whose supporters have long advocated for the modification.
A Shiv Sena leader from Islampur highlighted that the petition for a name change has been in queue since 1986, reflecting longstanding local demands. This development underscores regional political and cultural dynamics.
