Maharashtra Renames Islampur to Ishwarpur Amidst Controversy

The Maharashtra Government, on Friday, declared that Islampur, located in the Sangli district, will now be known as Ishwarpur. This official announcement came on the last day of the monsoon legislative session.

The renaming decision arises following a memorandum submitted by the Hindutva organization, Shiv Pratisthan, to the Sangli collectorate demanding the change. The organization is led by Sambhaji Bhide, whose supporters have long advocated for the modification.

A Shiv Sena leader from Islampur highlighted that the petition for a name change has been in queue since 1986, reflecting longstanding local demands. This development underscores regional political and cultural dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)