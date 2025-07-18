Congress Backs Motion Against Justice Varma Amid Cash Controversy

The Congress Party has announced its support for a motion against Justice Yashwant Varma in the Lok Sabha. This decision follows a fire incident at Justice Varma's residence that revealed several burnt sacks of banknotes, igniting controversy.

While Justice Varma claims ignorance regarding the presence of cash, a committee appointed by the Supreme Court indicted him based on witness testimony. The controversy has led to a recommendation by former Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna for the judge's removal.

In a separate case, the opposition continues to press for action against Justice Shekhar Yadav, accused of making a hate speech, with an impeachment notice filed in December and awaiting progress in Rajya Sabha.

(With inputs from agencies.)