Congress Backs Motion Against Justice Varma Amid Cash Controversy
The Congress Party supports a motion against Justice Yashwant Varma after a fire exposed burnt cash in his residence. Despite his ignorance claims, a Supreme Court panel found him guilty. Separately, the opposition is pushing action against Justice Shekhar Yadav for hate speech, facing delays in Rajya Sabha.
The Congress Party has announced its support for a motion against Justice Yashwant Varma in the Lok Sabha. This decision follows a fire incident at Justice Varma's residence that revealed several burnt sacks of banknotes, igniting controversy.
While Justice Varma claims ignorance regarding the presence of cash, a committee appointed by the Supreme Court indicted him based on witness testimony. The controversy has led to a recommendation by former Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna for the judge's removal.
In a separate case, the opposition continues to press for action against Justice Shekhar Yadav, accused of making a hate speech, with an impeachment notice filed in December and awaiting progress in Rajya Sabha.
