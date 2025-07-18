Left Menu

Bengaluru's Bomb Threat Hoax Unveils Security Protocols

Bengaluru witnessed a significant security scare as nearly 50 schools received a bomb threat email. The identical messages, sent from 'roadkill333@atomicmail.io', claimed to have explosives hidden in classrooms. Authorities promptly evacuated schools and deployed bomb squads, eventually determining the threats to be hoaxes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-07-2025 13:56 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 13:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday morning, chaos ensued in Bengaluru as almost 50 schools reported receiving bomb threat emails, which authorities later confirmed were hoaxes. The identical messages, marked with the subject 'Bombs inside the school', were traced back to the email address roadkill333@atomicmail.io.

The anonymous sender alleged that multiple explosive devices were strategically hidden within school classrooms, wrapped in black plastic bags. Upon receiving the threats, school authorities immediately contacted the police.

Bomb disposal squads quickly arrived at the scenes, executing thorough evacuation and inspection procedures. Consequently, no suspicious items were discovered. Meanwhile, Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced plans to legislate against fake news and false alarms, as police vowed not to dismiss such threats lightly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

