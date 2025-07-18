Libyan National Arrested in Germany on ICC Warrant

A Libyan national, Al-Hishri, sought by the International Criminal Court (ICC) was apprehended in Germany, according to a Brandenburg prosecutor's spokesperson confirmed on Friday. Al-Hishri is presently detained in Brandenburg.

Authorities are organizing his transfer to The Hague, the prosecutor's office added. The ICC has not issued any statements concerning the arrest.

The arrest highlights ongoing international cooperation in bringing individuals wanted by the ICC to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)