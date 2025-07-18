Libyan National Arrested in Germany on ICC Warrant
A Libyan national named Al-Hishri was arrested in Germany under an ICC warrant. Authorities in Brandenburg confirmed his detention and are preparing his transfer to The Hague. The ICC has yet to comment on the situation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 18-07-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 14:30 IST
- Country:
- Germany
A Libyan national, Al-Hishri, sought by the International Criminal Court (ICC) was apprehended in Germany, according to a Brandenburg prosecutor's spokesperson confirmed on Friday. Al-Hishri is presently detained in Brandenburg.
Authorities are organizing his transfer to The Hague, the prosecutor's office added. The ICC has not issued any statements concerning the arrest.
The arrest highlights ongoing international cooperation in bringing individuals wanted by the ICC to justice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- ICC
- Libya
- Germany
- arrest
- Al-Hishri
- Brandenburg
- The Hague
- international tribunal
- justice
- prosecutor
Advertisement