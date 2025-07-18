Taiwan Seeks Peace Amid China's Military Posturing
Taiwan's Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim emphasized the island's commitment to peace, criticizing China's aggressive military actions. She highlighted Taiwan's desire for dialogue and a stable environment for growth. Meanwhile, Taiwan faces tariff negotiations with the U.S., following Trump's controversial tariff announcement.
Taiwan is committed to peace despite China's aggressive military rhetoric, Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim affirmed on Friday. While China labels Taiwan as a renegade territory, Vice President Hsiao stated that provoking confrontation is not on Taiwan's agenda, urging for dialogue between Taipei and Beijing instead.
Hsiao highlighted the contribution of Taiwan's people and businesses to China's economic growth, which she insists relies on a stable and peaceful relationship. She stressed that aggressive military actions undermine the potential for mutual prosperity across the Taiwan Strait.
The international context remains challenging for Taiwan, with ongoing negotiations over U.S. tariffs. Despite Trump's initial 32% tariff announcement, Taiwan seeks to reach a trade balance, further fostering technological and investment cooperation with the U.S.
