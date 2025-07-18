Left Menu

Taiwan Seeks Peace Amid China's Military Posturing

Taiwan's Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim emphasized the island's commitment to peace, criticizing China's aggressive military actions. She highlighted Taiwan's desire for dialogue and a stable environment for growth. Meanwhile, Taiwan faces tariff negotiations with the U.S., following Trump's controversial tariff announcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 14:35 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 14:35 IST
Taiwan Seeks Peace Amid China's Military Posturing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Taiwan is committed to peace despite China's aggressive military rhetoric, Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim affirmed on Friday. While China labels Taiwan as a renegade territory, Vice President Hsiao stated that provoking confrontation is not on Taiwan's agenda, urging for dialogue between Taipei and Beijing instead.

Hsiao highlighted the contribution of Taiwan's people and businesses to China's economic growth, which she insists relies on a stable and peaceful relationship. She stressed that aggressive military actions undermine the potential for mutual prosperity across the Taiwan Strait.

The international context remains challenging for Taiwan, with ongoing negotiations over U.S. tariffs. Despite Trump's initial 32% tariff announcement, Taiwan seeks to reach a trade balance, further fostering technological and investment cooperation with the U.S.

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025