Maharashtra Legislature Tightens Security After Clashes

Following a clash between supporters of two MLAs within the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan, Speaker Rahul Narwekar has restricted visitor access to the legislature complex. An ethics committee will be formed to maintain decorum, and involved individuals will face legal actions for breach of privilege.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-07-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 15:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In response to a clash between supporters of NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad and BJP legislator Gopichand Padalkar, Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan is implementing stricter security measures. Only ministers, legislators, and their officials will be allowed during sessions, stated Speaker Rahul Narwekar.

As tempers flared over a previous verbal exchange between the two lawmakers, Speaker Narwekar emphasized the accountability of MLAs for their accompanying personnel's conduct. He also announced the formation of an ethics committee to handle decorum violations.

The clash led to the arrest of associates involved, with further legal actions pending. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis warned that the reputation of all assembly members is under public scrutiny due to such incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

