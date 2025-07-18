In a move likely to elevate tensions, Russia has labeled recent remarks by a leading U.S. general regarding NATO's readiness to capture Kaliningrad as hostile. The statement came via Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesperson.

The comments originated from General Christopher Donahue, commander of the U.S. Army Europe and Africa. He suggested NATO's unprecedented ability to seize Kaliningrad ground in record time, bringing fresh scrutiny to military capabilities in the region.

The remarks, broadcast by Defense News, come amid escalating geopolitical strains surrounding the strategically crucial Russian Baltic exclave.

