Golden Temple Threat: Engineer Under Suspicion in Cyber Probe

A software engineer, Shubam Dubey, was detained in Faridabad for allegedly sending threatening e-mails to the SGPC regarding the Golden Temple. His laptop and phone were seized. The ongoing investigation involves Punjab's cybercrime wing and central intelligence. The Punjab CM and other leaders urged public vigilance amid security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 18-07-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 15:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A software engineer from Faridabad has been detained in connection with threatening e-mails sent to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), which warned of attacks on the Golden Temple, officials reported Friday.

Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar confirmed the detention of Shubam Dubey, 24, for questioning concerning the first of five threatening e-mails sent since July 14. Dubey's laptop and phone have been confiscated. He holds a BTech degree and has no previous criminal history.

Police, with Punjab's cybercrime wing and central intelligence, have not yet arrested Dubey, though they regard his detention as partial success. The investigation is ongoing, and more developments are expected. In response, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann called for public caution against rumors, underscoring the government's commitment to state security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

