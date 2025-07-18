Golden Temple Threat: Engineer Under Suspicion in Cyber Probe

A software engineer from Faridabad has been detained in connection with threatening e-mails sent to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), which warned of attacks on the Golden Temple, officials reported Friday.

Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar confirmed the detention of Shubam Dubey, 24, for questioning concerning the first of five threatening e-mails sent since July 14. Dubey's laptop and phone have been confiscated. He holds a BTech degree and has no previous criminal history.

Police, with Punjab's cybercrime wing and central intelligence, have not yet arrested Dubey, though they regard his detention as partial success. The investigation is ongoing, and more developments are expected. In response, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann called for public caution against rumors, underscoring the government's commitment to state security.

