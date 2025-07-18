Opposition Denounces Maharashtra's Controversial Security Bill
Opposition leaders submitted a letter to the Maharashtra Governor opposing the Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill 2024. They argue it grants excessive powers to the executive, risking misuse and criminalizing dissent. Critics highlight issues such as ideological bias, vague definitions, limited legal remedies, and potential power abuse.
A delegation of opposition leaders has formally expressed strong objections to the Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill 2024, labeling it as oppressive and prone to misuse.
The opposition claims the Bill grants undue executive powers, thereby risking the criminalization of dissent and opposition efforts.
Key concerns include the Bill's ideological bias, vague definitions, and reduced legal recourse, with critics warning of potential abuse of power under its provisions.
