Power Struggle in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: PTI Challenges ECP's Decision

In a significant political development, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Chief Minister, Ali Amin Gandapur, has approached the Peshawar High Court, seeking a reassessment of reserved seats allocation in the provincial assembly.

Gandapur's petition argues that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) misinterpreted a Supreme Court verdict, wrongly identifying PTI-endorsed independents as unaffiliated members.

The petition requests a judicial review to ensure PTI receives its rightful representation, highlighting potential legal overreach by the ECP in its decision-making process.

(With inputs from agencies.)