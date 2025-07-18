Left Menu

Power Struggle in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: PTI Challenges ECP's Decision

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has filed a petition in the Peshawar High Court, challenging the Election Commission of Pakistan's ruling that designated PTI-backed independent assembly members as unaffiliated. Gandapur argues for a revised allocation of reserved seats according to PTI's electoral strength.

Updated: 18-07-2025 16:03 IST
  • Pakistan

In a significant political development, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Chief Minister, Ali Amin Gandapur, has approached the Peshawar High Court, seeking a reassessment of reserved seats allocation in the provincial assembly.

Gandapur's petition argues that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) misinterpreted a Supreme Court verdict, wrongly identifying PTI-endorsed independents as unaffiliated members.

The petition requests a judicial review to ensure PTI receives its rightful representation, highlighting potential legal overreach by the ECP in its decision-making process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

