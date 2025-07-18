Left Menu

Capital's Classrooms on Alert: Bomb Threats Cause Concern for Delhi Schools

Parents in Delhi kept their children home after 45 schools received bomb threats. This repeated disruption impacts academic focus and mental peace for students and parents. While some schools resumed normal operations after inspections, the threat remains a concern, with heightened security measures in place across the city.

Updated: 18-07-2025 16:04 IST
In a concerning development, parents across Delhi chose to keep their children at home on Friday following bomb threats sent to 45 schools and three colleges via email. This marks the fourth such incident in just one week.

Parents expressed their concerns over the disturbances caused, citing mental strain. Vikram Singh, a parent, echoed the sentiment, noting that the repeated threats disrupt children's mental peace, leading many to consider skipping school.

The academic impact was also highlighted, with several parents pointing out that the repeated threats are affecting classroom focus. Police have been actively inspecting affected institutions to ensure safety while schools continue to remain vigilant.

