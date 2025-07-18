Capital's Classrooms on Alert: Bomb Threats Cause Concern for Delhi Schools

In a concerning development, parents across Delhi chose to keep their children at home on Friday following bomb threats sent to 45 schools and three colleges via email. This marks the fourth such incident in just one week.

Parents expressed their concerns over the disturbances caused, citing mental strain. Vikram Singh, a parent, echoed the sentiment, noting that the repeated threats disrupt children's mental peace, leading many to consider skipping school.

The academic impact was also highlighted, with several parents pointing out that the repeated threats are affecting classroom focus. Police have been actively inspecting affected institutions to ensure safety while schools continue to remain vigilant.