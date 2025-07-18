Chaitanya Baghel's Arrest Sparks Political Uproar Amid Liquor Scam Allegations

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken Chaitanya Baghel, the son of Congress leader and ex-Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel, into custody as part of an investigation into a significant liquor scam.

He was detained under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act after recent searches at his Bhilai residence revealed new evidence. Chaitanya faces accusations of laundering proceeds from the alleged scam that reportedly resulted in a substantial loss to the state and enriched a liquor syndicate by over Rs 2,100 crore.

The political landscape has been further shaken with Congress MLAs boycotting assembly proceedings in protest of what they claim is a misuse of central agencies to target political opponents.