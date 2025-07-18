Justice for Vaishnavi: Unveiling the Hidden Scars of Domestic Violence and Dowry Abuse
The Maharashtra government's Women and Child Rights and Welfare Committee has urged that Vaishnavi Hagawane's death be treated as domestic violence and abetment of suicide, highlighting her as a victim of family extortion and abuse. The committee recommends severe actions against involved parties, including a senior police officer, to ensure justice.
- India
The Maharashtra government's Women and Child Rights and Welfare Committee has classified the death of Vaishnavi Hagawane as a case of domestic violence and abetment of suicide, asserting she was a victim of family extortion and abuse.
The committee has also called for the suspension of senior IPS officer Jalindar Supekar, whose name emerged during the investigation, with accusations of influencing the probe.
Following a national outcry, several arrests have been made, and the involvement of high-ranking officials has added urgency to the case, as evidenced in a report submitted to the Maharashtra legislature.
