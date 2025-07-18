CAG Report Criticizes Maharashtra for Toll Waiver Irregularities

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India's (CAG) report has taken the Maharashtra government to task for granting an irregular revenue waiver of Rs 71.07 crore to the Mumbai Pune Expressway toll operator during the COVID-19 lockdown.

According to the report tabled in the Maharashtra legislature, the waiver was a breach of contract terms outlined in the sub-concession agreement between Mumbai Pune Expressway Limited (MPEL) and IRB MP Expressway Private Limited.

The CAG report asserts that the decision to pay Rs 71.07 crore for a non-political force majeure event was a contravention of the agreement, essentially resulting in an undue favor to the toll operator.

