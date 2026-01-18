Left Menu

Tragic Multi-Vehicle Crash Amid Fog on KMP Expressway Leaves Two Dead

A deadly multi-vehicle collision on the KMP Expressway during dense fog resulted in the deaths of two men after their truck caught fire. The incident caused a prolonged traffic disruption, and an investigation is underway. The victims have been identified as Rakesh and Deshraj from Rajasthan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 18-01-2026 15:55 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 15:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident unfolded on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway in Nuh Sunday morning, claiming the lives of two men. The incident, exacerbated by dense fog, resulted in a devastating multi-vehicle pileup that caught several vehicles on fire.

The crash, occurring around 7:30 am, led to significant traffic disruptions as emergency services struggled to contain the chaos. It took authorities four hours to clear the scene and resume traffic flow on the expressway.

Police confirm that the victims, truck driver Rakesh and his helper Deshraj, both from Rajasthan, succumbed to fatal burn injuries. An FIR has been registered, and investigations are ongoing to determine the exact sequence of events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

