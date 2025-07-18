Sextortion Syndicate Busted: Kingpin and Accomplices Arrested in Delhi
Four members of a sextortion racket, including the kingpin, were arrested in Delhi for extorting Rs 35,000 from a victim. Using fake profiles on dating apps, they blackmailed victims with secretly recorded obscene videos. Investigations led to the arrest of key figures involved in the scheme.
A major sextortion racket has been dismantled in Delhi, with the arrest of its kingpin and three accomplices. They had extorted Rs 35,000 from a victim by threatening to release an obscene video.
The criminals contacted individuals via dating apps, creating fake profiles for deceitful interactions. Unbeknownst to the victim, calls were recorded featuring pre-recorded, compromising videos to facilitate blackmail.
The primary suspect, Armaan Khan, was nabbed in Mewat, Rajasthan. His associates, detained in Delhi, revealed their involvement in using fake identities, multiple phones, and the operations behind receiving extorted funds.
(With inputs from agencies.)
