High-Stakes Security Clearance Battle: Celebi vs. Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court is reviewing a plea by Celebi Ground Handling India Pvt Ltd against the revoked security clearance by India's civil aviation authority. The court previously dismissed similar challenges by other Celebi affiliates, citing national security concerns related to Turkey's stance on India-Pakistan tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 18:31 IST
The Delhi High Court has reserved its decision on a plea by Celebi Ground Handling India Private Limited, a Turkish firm, challenging the government's revocation of its security clearance. The plea follows a July 7 ruling that dismissed similar challenges from other Celebi affiliates on grounds of national security concerns.

Justice Tejas Karia reserved the order after company lawyers argued that the July 7 judgment should apply to this case as well. Celebi's plea, filed on July 4, came after a coordinate bench reserved judgment in connected cases involving the firm's associated companies.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Safety revoked Celebi's security clearance amid escalating national security concerns following Turkey's support for Pakistan in its dispute with India. The court emphasized the need to prevent espionage or misuse of logistical capabilities, crucial during conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

