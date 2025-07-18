Piyush Goyal Inspires Youth at IIMUN 2025 to Build a Viksit Bharat by 2047

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal, delivered an inspiring keynote address at the India’s International Movement to Unite Nations (IIMUN) Conference 2025 held in Noida today. Addressing a vibrant and enthusiastic audience of students and emerging leaders from across the nation and abroad, the Minister called upon the youth to rise to the occasion and actively participate in building a Viksit Bharat (Developed India) by 2047, in alignment with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s ‘Panch Pran’ (Five Pledges) for Amrit Kaal.

Youth: Architects of India's Future

Shri Goyal highlighted that India is undergoing a pivotal transformation, with the Amrit Kaal—a 25-year period from 2022 to 2047—being a once-in-a-century opportunity for comprehensive national renewal. Referring to PM Modi’s historic Independence Day address on August 15, 2022, he reminded the youth that this is not just a phase of development, but a defining moment in India’s civilizational journey.

“You are the torchbearers of India’s destiny. The dreams of a Viksit Bharat rest upon your shoulders,” Shri Goyal said.

The Panch Pran: Five Pledges to Shape a Developed India

The Union Minister elaborated on the Five Pledges (Panch Pran), which he said were more than goals—they are a moral compass and national ethos.

1. India as a Developed Nation

The first pledge, he said, is the resolve to transform India into a developed nation by 2047. Urging the youth to envision themselves in the next two decades, Shri Goyal emphasized that every action taken today will determine the nation’s trajectory.

2. Freedom from Colonial Mindset

The second pledge is about liberating India from lingering colonial legacies. Shri Goyal emphasized the importance of shedding mental constraints inherited from centuries of foreign rule. “India must aim not to follow but to lead—by setting global benchmarks and pioneering new standards of excellence,” he declared.

3. Pride in India’s Heritage

He stated that India's culture, spirituality, science, and traditions are not relics of the past, but the foundation of its future. He stressed “Vikas bhi, Virasat bhi” (Development with Heritage), urging that India's diversity and civilizational wisdom must be interwoven with progress and innovation.

4. Unity and National Integrity

The fourth pledge, Shri Goyal noted, centers on fostering unity and preserving India’s integrity. Praising IIMUN’s role in bringing together students from all corners of the country, he said, “Unity in diversity is not just a slogan—it is India’s strength.” He emphasized that building a developed India demands that all citizens stand united, regardless of region, language, or background.

5. Duty Towards Nation-Building

The final pledge is the collective resolve of 1.4 billion Indians to contribute to nation-building. Shri Goyal underscored that inclusive development cannot be achieved without ensuring the participation of all communities, especially the marginalized, underprivileged, and vulnerable.

“Every Indian has a role to play. Our shared destiny is built on shared responsibility,” he said.

Building Character, Values, and Commitment

Encouraging students to treat nation-building as a personal duty, Shri Goyal called for integrity, commitment, and compassion in every endeavor. He reminded the audience that values are as important as skills, and attitude is as crucial as aptitude.

In a heartfelt segment, he paid tribute to teachers and mentors, describing them as “silent architects of India’s future.” He emphasized that while their contributions may be overlooked during youth, they often leave lifelong imprints on a person’s values and vision.

A Call to Public Life: The Power of Participation

Highlighting the need for energetic and ethical young leaders in governance, Shri Goyal referenced PM Modi’s Independence Day 2024 call for 1 lakh youth to join politics and public service. He described this not just as a call to career, but a summons to national service.

“We need leaders who combine vision with compassion, and policymaking with a sense of public duty,” he stated.

Shri Goyal encouraged students to embrace democratic participation, engage in policy debates, and be willing to serve beyond self-interest. “You are not too young to lead,” he affirmed, “and the time to begin is now.”

IIMUN: Nurturing Global-Minded Citizens

Commending IIMUN’s role in fostering critical thinking, leadership, and dialogue among youth, Shri Goyal said that platforms like IIMUN reflect the vibrancy of Indian democracy and the aspirations of young minds. He urged the students to use such forums not only to sharpen their intellect but also to internalize the spirit of service, unity, and national pride.

Looking Ahead: A Shared Dream for 2047

Concluding his address, the Minister left the audience with a rousing message:

“The future of India is not to be awaited—it is to be created. You are the makers of that future. Be the changemakers, be the warriors of development, and let the world see what 1.4 billion determined hearts can achieve.”

As India strides ahead into the Amrit Kaal, the IIMUN 2025 Conference serves as a beacon of youthful energy, fueling the national mission to transform India into a developed, inclusive, and proud nation by 2047.