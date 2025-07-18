NHRC Issues Notice Over Alleged Police Custody Suicide
The NHRC has notified Delhi's police commissioner over allegations of a man's suicide following alleged physical torture in custody. Injury marks and electric shocks were reported. The deceased was involved in a theft complaint investigation, and the incident raises serious human rights concerns.
- Country:
- India
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) addressed a serious issue on Friday, asking for a report from Delhi's police after allegations emerged that a man committed suicide as a result of being tortured in police custody.
According to the media reports from July 12, the man, a contract employee at IP University, had visible injury marks and was reportedly subjected to electric shocks after being detained at Dwarka North police station. His detention was in connection with a theft complaint.
As per NHRC, these allegations, if true, indicate a severe violation of human rights, prompting the issuance of a notice demanding a comprehensive report from the police commissioner within two weeks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
US Sanctions Cuban Leaders Amid Human Rights Violations Accusations
Tragic Rainfall Night in Gurugram: Five Lives Lost Due to Electric Shocks and Accidents
Historic Ruling: Russia's Human Rights Violations in Ukraine Unveiled
ECHR Holds Russia Accountable for MH17 Downing and Human Rights Violations
EU Council sanctions five individuals for human rights violations in Russia