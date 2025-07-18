NHRC Issues Notice Over Alleged Police Custody Suicide

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) addressed a serious issue on Friday, asking for a report from Delhi's police after allegations emerged that a man committed suicide as a result of being tortured in police custody.

According to the media reports from July 12, the man, a contract employee at IP University, had visible injury marks and was reportedly subjected to electric shocks after being detained at Dwarka North police station. His detention was in connection with a theft complaint.

As per NHRC, these allegations, if true, indicate a severe violation of human rights, prompting the issuance of a notice demanding a comprehensive report from the police commissioner within two weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)