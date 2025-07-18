Left Menu

No Charges for Kneecap: Controversy at Glastonbury

British police closed their investigation into the Irish rap group Kneecap after their controversial Glastonbury performance, citing insufficient evidence. Kneecap had been probed for comments made during the show, while also denying previous charges of promoting terrorism. Despite accusations of bias, the police found no grounds for prosecution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 19:06 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

British police have decided not to pursue any charges against the Irish rap group Kneecap after an investigation into alleged inciting comments made during their performance at Glastonbury music festival.

The investigation, which also targeted punk-rap duo Bob Vylan, was initiated on performances at the festival's West Holts stage in late June. Earlier, a Kneecap member faced accusations related to promoting terrorism by displaying Hezbollah's flag at another event, charges he denies.

Controversy swelled as Kneecap led chants against the UK Prime Minister, while Bob Vylan's set included anti-Israel military sentiments. Following consultations with the Crown Prosecution Service, police concluded there was insufficient evidence for prosecution. Kneecap criticized the investigation, claiming it was politically motivated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

