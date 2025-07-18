No Charges for Kneecap: Controversy at Glastonbury

British police have decided not to pursue any charges against the Irish rap group Kneecap after an investigation into alleged inciting comments made during their performance at Glastonbury music festival.

The investigation, which also targeted punk-rap duo Bob Vylan, was initiated on performances at the festival's West Holts stage in late June. Earlier, a Kneecap member faced accusations related to promoting terrorism by displaying Hezbollah's flag at another event, charges he denies.

Controversy swelled as Kneecap led chants against the UK Prime Minister, while Bob Vylan's set included anti-Israel military sentiments. Following consultations with the Crown Prosecution Service, police concluded there was insufficient evidence for prosecution. Kneecap criticized the investigation, claiming it was politically motivated.

