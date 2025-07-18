Left Menu

Arrest in Gujarat: Blackbuck Skin and Wild Animal Nails Seized

A man in Gujarat's Amreli district was arrested for possessing a blackbuck skin and wild animal nails. The items were allegedly used for tantric practices at his home. These possessions violate the Wildlife Protection Act. The nails are being examined to identify the animals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amreli | Updated: 18-07-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 19:08 IST
  • India

A man from Gujarat's Amreli district was taken into custody on allegations of possessing a blackbuck skin and two wild animal nails, purportedly for use in tantric practices, according to a forest department official.

The officials from Gir (East) forest division conducted a search at the residence of Veljibhai Matang in Simran village. They discovered the illicit items, informed Range Forest Officer Pratapbhai Chandu.

These items are prohibited under wildlife protection laws. Matang claimed they belonged to his grandfather. He has been booked under the Wildlife (Protection) Act as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

