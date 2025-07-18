Left Menu

Land Usurping Scandal in Dehradun: Congress Leader Charged

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a chargesheet against Uttarakhand Congress leader Harak Singh Rawat, his wife, and others in connection with a money-laundering case related to land usurpation in Dehradun. The market value of the disputed land exceeds Rs 70 crore. The case stems from a police FIR.

Updated: 18-07-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 20:21 IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a chargesheet against Uttarakhand Congress leader Harak Singh Rawat, his wife, and others for alleged money laundering linked to the usurpation of two Dehradun land parcels.

The chargesheet was submitted to a special court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) following accusations that involved the registration of land under a conspiracy hatched by Rawat and several associates.

The alleged dubious transactions involved assets whose current market value exceeds Rs 70 crore but were reportedly sold below their actual value. These lands are now part of a medical institute controlled by Rawat's affiliates.

