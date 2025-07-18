Project Jeevanjot-2: Punjab's Crusade Against Child Begging
The Punjab government's 'Project Jeevanjot-2' has rescued 41 children in raids to curb child begging. Stricter measures, including DNA tests, are introduced to identify and deter trafficking networks. Continual monitoring ensures children remain safe and off the streets, with legal actions against those exploiting children.
In a bid to eradicate child begging, the Punjab government has successfully rescued 41 children through raids in various locations, marking a significant stride in their initiative 'Project Jeevanjot-2.'
The initiative, spearheaded by the state's Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister, Dr. Baljit Kaur, introduces DNA testing to confirm parental relationships and implement stringent punitive measures against offenders, including imprisonment for up to life sentences for those forcing children into begging networks.
Looking ahead, 'Project Jeevanjot-2' embodies a comprehensive approach, integrating legal frameworks such as the Beggary Act and the Juvenile Justice Act, with active monitoring to ensure rescued children's safety and education, further positioning Punjab as a leader in child protection efforts in India.
