Bridging Gaps: Cooperative Development in Meghalaya

Union Minister Krishan Pal Gurjar emphasized Centre-State coordination, digital monitoring, and transparent fund utilization to boost development in Meghalaya. Reviewing key schemes, he highlighted successful initiatives and grassroots feedback. He announced the establishment of the cooperative-focused Tribhuvan Sahkari University and urged local involvement in infrastructure projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 18-07-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 20:51 IST
Union Minister Krishan Pal Gurjar
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Krishan Pal Gurjar underscored the importance of effective collaboration between the Centre and states, real-time digital oversight, and transparent fund use in enhancing the execution of development projects.

During his two-day visit to Meghalaya, the minister reviewed key centrally-sponsored initiatives such as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Jal Jeevan Mission while engaging with government officials on progress in infrastructure and social empowerment. He also stressed the need for grassroots feedback in policy evaluation.

Gurjar announced the creation of Tribhuvan Sahkari University, emphasizing cooperative education, and noted challenges in land acquisition due to terrain and community ownership. Appreciating the efforts of local administration, he acknowledged reduced insurgency and stronger Centre support under PM Modi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

