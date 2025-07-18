Bridging Gaps: Cooperative Development in Meghalaya

Union minister Krishan Pal Gurjar underscored the importance of effective collaboration between the Centre and states, real-time digital oversight, and transparent fund use in enhancing the execution of development projects.

During his two-day visit to Meghalaya, the minister reviewed key centrally-sponsored initiatives such as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Jal Jeevan Mission while engaging with government officials on progress in infrastructure and social empowerment. He also stressed the need for grassroots feedback in policy evaluation.

Gurjar announced the creation of Tribhuvan Sahkari University, emphasizing cooperative education, and noted challenges in land acquisition due to terrain and community ownership. Appreciating the efforts of local administration, he acknowledged reduced insurgency and stronger Centre support under PM Modi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)