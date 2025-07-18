High-Profile Arrest: Chaitanya Baghel's Liquor Scam Controversy

In a high-stakes development, Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, has been apprehended by India's Enforcement Directorate on accusations linked to a significant liquor scam and money laundering case. The arrest comes after a series of raids conducted on Friday at the Baghel household in Bhilai town.

Chaitanya was detained under conditions outlined in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, as officials uncovered new evidence suggesting he was not cooperating with ongoing probes. Amidst these dramatic events, Congress MLAs boycotted the state assembly, alleging political misuse of federal agencies to target opposition members.

As the case unfolds, ED's inquiries point fingers at significant financial intricacies allegedly linked to the younger Baghel, detailing alleged proceeds of crime worth crores of rupees. However, Bhupesh Baghel has dismissed these moves as political vendettas, citing his trust in the judicial system to uphold justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)