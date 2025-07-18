Left Menu

High-Profile Arrest: Chaitanya Baghel's Liquor Scam Controversy

Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a liquor scam money laundering case. The arrest on Chaitanya's birthday sparked protests, highlighting potential political motivations. Bhupesh Baghel alleged targeting by central agencies, and opposition lawmakers boycotted assembly proceedings in protest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 18-07-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 21:05 IST
High-Profile Arrest: Chaitanya Baghel's Liquor Scam Controversy
  • Country:
  • India

In a high-stakes development, Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, has been apprehended by India's Enforcement Directorate on accusations linked to a significant liquor scam and money laundering case. The arrest comes after a series of raids conducted on Friday at the Baghel household in Bhilai town.

Chaitanya was detained under conditions outlined in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, as officials uncovered new evidence suggesting he was not cooperating with ongoing probes. Amidst these dramatic events, Congress MLAs boycotted the state assembly, alleging political misuse of federal agencies to target opposition members.

As the case unfolds, ED's inquiries point fingers at significant financial intricacies allegedly linked to the younger Baghel, detailing alleged proceeds of crime worth crores of rupees. However, Bhupesh Baghel has dismissed these moves as political vendettas, citing his trust in the judicial system to uphold justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Toxic Heat: WHO Report Links Rising Temperatures and Pollution to Health Crises

Chhattisgarh’s Health Scheme Reaches Millions, Yet Struggles With Cost Efficiency

Sustainability Challenges in Cineraria Cultivation: A Life Cycle Perspective from Iran

Governance and Garbage: Tracing Dhaka’s Solid Waste Regime Over Five Decades

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025