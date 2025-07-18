Prisoners Relocated as Heavy Rains Swamp Punjab Jail

Heavy rains in Pakistan's Punjab province have inundated the Mandi Bahauddin jail, prompting authorities to relocate around 700 inmates to safer facilities. The flooding resulted from a wall collapse, causing rainwater to accumulate significantly in the barracks.

Amid high security, prisoners, including some considered dangerous, were transferred to Hafizabad district jail. A Punjab government official confirmed the situation but assured no escape attempts were made. The extreme weather has created a flood-like scenario in several districts, affecting thousands.

Since June 25, severe weather conditions across Punjab have resulted in 109 fatalities and 438 injuries. Lahore recorded the highest death toll with 24, followed by Faisalabad, Sheikhupura, Rawalpindi, Okara, and Bahawalnagar. Structural collapses and electrocutions accounted for most fatalities.