Prisoners Relocated as Heavy Rains Swamp Punjab Jail

Heavy rains inundated a jail in Punjab, Pakistan, leading to the relocation of 700 prisoners. A collapsed wall and flooding caused significant water accumulation. Despite hosting dangerous inmates, there were no escapes. Since June 25, the weather led to 109 deaths across Punjab.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 18-07-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 21:17 IST
Heavy rains in Pakistan's Punjab province have inundated the Mandi Bahauddin jail, prompting authorities to relocate around 700 inmates to safer facilities. The flooding resulted from a wall collapse, causing rainwater to accumulate significantly in the barracks.

Amid high security, prisoners, including some considered dangerous, were transferred to Hafizabad district jail. A Punjab government official confirmed the situation but assured no escape attempts were made. The extreme weather has created a flood-like scenario in several districts, affecting thousands.

Since June 25, severe weather conditions across Punjab have resulted in 109 fatalities and 438 injuries. Lahore recorded the highest death toll with 24, followed by Faisalabad, Sheikhupura, Rawalpindi, Okara, and Bahawalnagar. Structural collapses and electrocutions accounted for most fatalities.

