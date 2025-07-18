Left Menu

Chaotic Siege: Bandits Strike Kairu Community in Zamfara

In Nigeria's Zamfara state, gunmen killed six people and abducted over 100, including women and children, in Kairu community. The attack highlights continued instability in the region, often targeted by heavily armed groups known as bandits. Many residents have fled in fear, leaving the area further destabilized.

Gunmen launched a deadly attack on the Kairu community in Zamfara state, Nigeria, killing at least six and abducting over 100, local sources reported on Friday.

According to resident Abubakar Isa, whose wife was among those taken, the assailants stormed the area, opening fire rapidly. Local lawmaker Hamisu Faru corroborated the incident, confirming the mass abductions, primarily involving women and children.

The siege lasted nearly two hours, as attackers conducted house-to-house searches. Many locals, terrified for their safety, have now evacuated the village. The police have not yet commented on the situation.

