Chaotic Siege: Bandits Strike Kairu Community in Zamfara
In Nigeria's Zamfara state, gunmen killed six people and abducted over 100, including women and children, in Kairu community. The attack highlights continued instability in the region, often targeted by heavily armed groups known as bandits. Many residents have fled in fear, leaving the area further destabilized.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 21:30 IST
Gunmen launched a deadly attack on the Kairu community in Zamfara state, Nigeria, killing at least six and abducting over 100, local sources reported on Friday.
According to resident Abubakar Isa, whose wife was among those taken, the assailants stormed the area, opening fire rapidly. Local lawmaker Hamisu Faru corroborated the incident, confirming the mass abductions, primarily involving women and children.
The siege lasted nearly two hours, as attackers conducted house-to-house searches. Many locals, terrified for their safety, have now evacuated the village. The police have not yet commented on the situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Zamfara
- gunmen
- Nigeria
- bandits
- Kairu
- kidnapping
- abductions
- attack
- security
- crisis
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Balochistan Abductions: Human Rights Group Accuses Pakistan of Enforced Disappearances
Police Rescue Gujarat Family From Alleged Kidnapping Scheme in West Bengal
Teen Thwarts Kidnapping with Quick Thinking and Geometry Compass
Houthi Sinking: Rescue of Missing Crew Amid Allegations of Kidnapping
Foiled Kidnapping in Raichur: Attentive Attendants Save Newborn