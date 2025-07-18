Chaotic Siege: Bandits Strike Kairu Community in Zamfara

Gunmen launched a deadly attack on the Kairu community in Zamfara state, Nigeria, killing at least six and abducting over 100, local sources reported on Friday.

According to resident Abubakar Isa, whose wife was among those taken, the assailants stormed the area, opening fire rapidly. Local lawmaker Hamisu Faru corroborated the incident, confirming the mass abductions, primarily involving women and children.

The siege lasted nearly two hours, as attackers conducted house-to-house searches. Many locals, terrified for their safety, have now evacuated the village. The police have not yet commented on the situation.

