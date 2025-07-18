Left Menu

Rajasthan Police Releases New Most-Wanted List

The Rajasthan Police has issued a new list of the 25 most wanted criminals, featuring members linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. This list, announced by ADG Dinesh MN, includes individuals involved in serious crimes, including murder and robbery, with substantial cash rewards for their capture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 18-07-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 22:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan Police unveiled an updated roster of their 25 most-wanted criminals on Thursday, with some individuals affiliated with the infamous Lawrence Bishnoi gang making the list. This announcement came from Additional Director General (Crime) Dinesh MN.

The list introduces 12 new suspects embroiled in heinous crimes, each carrying cash incentives worth lakhs of rupees for their capture. The ADG has instructed police commissioners of Jaipur and Jodhpur, along with all regional, district, and special units, to intensify efforts to apprehend these fugitives with top priority.

Among the criminals on the list are those wanted for grave offenses such as murder, robbery, and violations of the Arms Act. The ADG stressed the urgency of their detention and called on the public for cooperation, assuring them that all police forces are working collaboratively to bring these dangerous individuals to justice.

