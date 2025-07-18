Cambodia's Cybercrackdown: A Nation's Fight Against Online Scams

Cambodian authorities intensified a sweeping crackdown on online scam networks, apprehending more than 500 individuals in operations across two provinces. The country's Information Minister, Neth Pheaktra, announced that the suspects were part of a broader effort that began in June, which has led to more than 2,137 arrests.

The enforcement targeted scam locations in Kandal and Stung Treng provinces, bringing suspects from various nations, including Vietnam, Indonesia, China, Korea, Bangladesh, and Pakistan, into custody. This move is backed by a recent directive from Prime Minister Hun Manet, warning state personnel against neglect in tackling such crimes.

Critics and rights groups highlight long-standing issues of forced labor and complicity in these operations, urging sustained action. Human rights organizations, like Amnesty International, have documented abuses in compounds run by organized crime syndicates, often linked to ethnic Chinese crime bosses.