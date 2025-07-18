Left Menu

Judges Block Trump's Birthright Citizenship Order

President Donald Trump's plan to revoke birthright citizenship for children of undocumented immigrants remains blocked. Judges issued nationwide injunctions against Trump's executive order, arguing it's unconstitutional. The matter is likely headed to higher courts as the legal battle between states and the federal government intensifies.

Boston | Updated: 18-07-2025 23:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
President Donald Trump's proposal to rescind birthright citizenship for children born to undocumented immigrants has encountered legal obstacles, as judicial orders prevent its implementation. A nationwide injunction was enacted by US District Judge Joseph LaPlante after the Trump administration failed to file an appeal.

The decision, announced last week, safeguards children whose citizenship status was at risk under Trump's directive, according to Cody Wofsy, an attorney representing the affected children. The federal government has not pursued an appeal or sought emergency relief, allowing the injunction to remain effective across the United States.

Simultaneously, a Boston-based judge heard arguments from numerous states challenging the order's constitutionality and its potential financial impact on essential services. US District Judge Leo Sorokin appeared sympathetic to the states' position, as legal arguments continue to unfold with expectations of the issue being escalated to the Supreme Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

