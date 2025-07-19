Left Menu

Tragic Explosion at LA Sheriff's Training Facility Claims Three Lives

An explosion at the Biscailuz Center Academy Training in East Los Angeles has led to the death of three deputies. Authorities, including federal agents and state investigators, are working to uncover the cause. Condolences have been shared by local officials and federal representatives as the investigation continues.

An explosion at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Biscailuz Center Academy Training in East Los Angeles resulted in the death of three deputies, officials confirmed. The incident has prompted an outpouring of condolences from local and federal authorities.

The tragic event occurred when a bomb squad reportedly moved explosives, according to sources cited by the Los Angeles Times. U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi has engaged in conversations with local law enforcement leaders regarding the incident, highlighting its severity.

Both state and federal authorities, including California Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, have pledged to assist with a thorough investigation. The Los Angeles Fire Department's arson investigators, along with the police department's bomb squad, are actively involved in determining the cause of the explosion.

