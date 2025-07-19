Left Menu

Mystery and Tragedy at Crawford Pond: The Untimely Death of Sunshine Stewart

Authorities in Maine charged a 17-year-old with murder after the body of Sunshine Stewart, a paddleboarder, was found at Crawford Pond. The case has shocked the local community, as friends remember Stewart for her independent spirit and adventurous lifestyle. The investigation remains ongoing as police seek more information.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portland | Updated: 19-07-2025 00:30 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 00:30 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

A 17-year-old has been charged with murder following the discovery of a paddleboarder's body at Crawford Pond, Maine, a popular summer retreat. The victim, Sunshine Stewart, aged 48, was reported missing earlier this month. Her death has left the community in shock and apprehension.

Deven Young, a teenager from Frankfort, Maine, was taken into custody in relation to the case. During a brief court appearance, he denied the charges. As of now, the authorities have not disclosed a motive, and the investigation remains active, with the police urging anyone with information to come forward.

Stewart, known for her independence and zest for life, resided in St. George. Friends and family are mourning her loss, with online tributes highlighting her strength and kindness. A memorial service is being planned to celebrate her life, while a GoFundMe page has been set up to aid in these efforts.

