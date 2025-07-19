Kerala Finance Minister Fights Back Against Misleading Social Media Claims

The office of Kerala Finance Minister lodged a police complaint against a Facebook page for posting misleading allegations regarding the minister's medical expenses. The post accused him of claiming Rs 1.91 lakh for a single day's treatment, which the minister clarified was false.

Minister Balagopal underwent an angioplasty and had a stent inserted after a heart ailment, staying in the hospital from May 12-17, 2024. He rebuffed claims by UDF-Sangh Parivar social media and questioned their propagated misinformation.

Balagopal highlighted the effective, affordable care at government hospitals and condemned false propaganda. After a year of ignoring misinformation, he took legal action as public perception was affected by these claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)