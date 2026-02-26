Chinese Misinformation Campaign Targets Japan's Prime Minister
A Chinese misinformation campaign has targeted Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, portraying her as a cult-backed leader pushing Japan toward war. This network of online accounts, linked to pro-China narratives, has aimed to undermine democratic processes and influence politics across various countries.
A Chinese misinformation campaign has launched a targeted attack against Japan's newly elected Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. The campaign, using a network of social media accounts, accuses Takaichi of being a militaristic and illegitimate leader with ties to cults.
Maria Riofrio from the Foundation for Defense of Democracy's Center on Cyber and Technology Innovation identified these accounts as part of a broader Chinese information operation called Spamouflage or Dragonbridge. This operation has been active since at least 2017, targeting elections and political systems globally, including Japan and the United States.
China's Embassy in Washington denies these allegations, deeming the accusations speculative. Meanwhile, Japan views these activities as threats to national security, urging immediate countermeasures to protect democratic processes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
