Manipur's Police Chief Leads Security Assessment

Manipur Police Chief Rajiv Singh conducted a review of law and order in Bishnipur and Churachandpur districts. During his visit, he met with district police and central armed forces officers to ensure coordination and recognize their dedication to duty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 19-07-2025 10:56 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 10:56 IST
Manipur's top cop, Rajiv Singh, recently embarked on a crucial mission to evaluate the law and order situation in Bishnipur and Churachandpur districts.

On Friday, Singh, accompanied by key officers from both the district police and central armed forces, assessed security measures in the regions.

This visit underscores a strong commitment to maintaining security, fostering coordination, and appreciating the unwavering dedication of police personnel in their service to the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

