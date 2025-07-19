Tragedy Strikes: Indians Targeted in Niger Terror Attack

A devastating event unfolded in Niger's Dosso region on July 15, as a terrorist attack claimed the lives of two Indian nationals and saw another individual abducted, according to the Indian Embassy. This incident underscores the escalating security challenges faced by foreigners in the region.

The attack occurred when unidentified gunmen targeted an army unit providing security at a construction site located roughly 130 kilometers from Niger's capital, Niamey. The Indian diplomatic mission has stated that it is collaborating closely with local authorities to ensure the repatriation of the mortal remains of the deceased Indian nationals.

Furthermore, efforts are underway to secure the safe release of the abducted Indian. The embassy has also issued an advisory urging Indians residing in the West African nation to remain vigilant as tensions remain high.