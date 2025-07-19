Tripura's Task Force Tackles Illegal Immigration

A Special Task Force (STF) consisting of 15 members has been established by the West Tripura district police to detect and deport illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and Myanmar. This move aims to tackle the pressing issue of immigration in the region.

Tipra Motha Party leader Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma expressed gratitude towards the police for their decisive action. He urged indigenous people to report the presence of any illegal immigrants, emphasizing that united efforts are essential for effective results.

The STF, led by a senior deputy superintendent of police, includes all officers-in-charge from local police stations. Upon identification, immigrants will have their biometrics captured and will be handed over to the BSF for deportation. The initiative follows demands from TMP, aiming to pressure the BJP-led government for resolutions.

