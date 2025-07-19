Growing Concerns Over Female Safety in Odisha: A Governance Crisis

Naveen Patnaik, the BJD leader, has voiced his deep concern following a shocking assault on a 15-year-old girl in Odisha's Puri district. The girl, who was set on fire by unidentified assailants, has suffered severe injuries and is receiving medical care at AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

Patnaik, in a social media statement, highlighted the increasing frequency of such violent incidents against women in Odisha. He identified these as more than isolated cases, seeing them as evidence of a widespread governance breakdown across the state. The incident echoes recent tragic events, including a student from FM College who committed self-immolation after facing sexual harassment and lack of justice.

The opposition leader also criticized the current government for fostering an environment where criminals feel emboldened, expressing fears for women's safety in Odisha. He questioned when the government would take decisive action to prevent further tragedies and strengthen protective measures for women.

(With inputs from agencies.)