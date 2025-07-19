Left Menu

Family Feud Turns Deadly: Six Sentenced to Life for Murder

A court sentenced six individuals, including five family members, to life imprisonment for the 2020 murder of a father-son duo in Pratapgarh. The incident stemmed from a dispute over an electricity wire, escalating to violence involving firearms. A fine was also levied on the convicted individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pratapgarh | Updated: 19-07-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 15:38 IST
Family Feud Turns Deadly: Six Sentenced to Life for Murder
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Pratapgarh court has sentenced six individuals, including five members from the same family, to life imprisonment for murdering a father and his son in 2020. The case revolved around a heated dispute that tragically escalated into violence.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Babu Ram imposed a rigorous punishment and a fine of Rs 42,500 each on the convicted: Sheetla Singh, his wife Chanda Devi, their sons Vipin and Ranjeet, daughter-in-law Preeti, and Prakash Saroj.

According to Government Advocate Rakesh Pratap Singh, the incident occurred on November 2, 2020, when a disagreement over an electricity wire between Sheetla Singh and Rajendra Bahadur Singh spiraled out of control. Allegedly armed with firearms, the family attacked Rajendra Singh and his son Abhay, resulting in their deaths.

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025