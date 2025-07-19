Family Feud Turns Deadly: Six Sentenced to Life for Murder

A Pratapgarh court has sentenced six individuals, including five members from the same family, to life imprisonment for murdering a father and his son in 2020. The case revolved around a heated dispute that tragically escalated into violence.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Babu Ram imposed a rigorous punishment and a fine of Rs 42,500 each on the convicted: Sheetla Singh, his wife Chanda Devi, their sons Vipin and Ranjeet, daughter-in-law Preeti, and Prakash Saroj.

According to Government Advocate Rakesh Pratap Singh, the incident occurred on November 2, 2020, when a disagreement over an electricity wire between Sheetla Singh and Rajendra Bahadur Singh spiraled out of control. Allegedly armed with firearms, the family attacked Rajendra Singh and his son Abhay, resulting in their deaths.