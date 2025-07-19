In a devastating turn of events, Israeli troops on Saturday opened fire on Palestinian crowds seeking aid from US and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) distribution hubs in southern Gaza, resulting in at least 32 deaths according to witnesses and hospital officials.

The violence occurred near GHF facilities, an organization operational since May with backing from the US and Israel, aimed at replacing the UN-led aid distribution. The UN, however, denies Israeli allegations of Hamas siphoning off supplies. While GHF reports successful aid deliveries, witnesses claim the Israeli army has resulted in hundreds of deaths at these sites.

The shootings, occurring mainly in Teina and nearby areas, highlight the severe humanitarian crisis plaguing Gaza, which teeters on the edge of famine. The tragic incident further showcases the challenges of aid distribution amidst persistent military conflict and marks a grim chapter in the ongoing tragedy in Gaza.