Tragedy in Gaza: Aid Distribution Turns Deadly

Israeli troops fired on crowds of Palestinians seeking aid from GHF centers in southern Gaza, killing at least 32. The troops opened fire near hubs run by the US and Israeli-backed GHF. This tragic incident further underscores the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 19-07-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 15:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a devastating turn of events, Israeli troops on Saturday opened fire on Palestinian crowds seeking aid from US and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) distribution hubs in southern Gaza, resulting in at least 32 deaths according to witnesses and hospital officials.

The violence occurred near GHF facilities, an organization operational since May with backing from the US and Israel, aimed at replacing the UN-led aid distribution. The UN, however, denies Israeli allegations of Hamas siphoning off supplies. While GHF reports successful aid deliveries, witnesses claim the Israeli army has resulted in hundreds of deaths at these sites.

The shootings, occurring mainly in Teina and nearby areas, highlight the severe humanitarian crisis plaguing Gaza, which teeters on the edge of famine. The tragic incident further showcases the challenges of aid distribution amidst persistent military conflict and marks a grim chapter in the ongoing tragedy in Gaza.

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

